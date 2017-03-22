Three Year Old Shoots Gun In School Lot, Mom Arrested

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DELTONA (CBSMiami/AP) — A north Florida mom was arrested after her three-year-old son fired a gun in the parking lot of church school.
Abbie Maldonado, 30, and the boy went to Good Shepherd Academy in Deltona to pick up an older child. She left the boy in the vehicle while she walked around with other parents.
Alone in the vehicle, the boy grabbed the .380-caliber Glock pistol from the door pocket and pulled the trigger. The shot shattered a window and lodged in the door frame.
Maldonado told investigators she’d received her concealed weapons permit last month. She was arrested on a felony child neglect charge. Her boyfriend picked up the children.
