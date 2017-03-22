Living Large: Porsche Design Tower Elevates Life Of Luxury In Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The newest high-rise development on Sunny Isles Beach is really raising the bar on luxury living.

The Porsche Design Tower Miami can only be described as an architectural and engineering masterpiece. The brainchild of Gil Dezer, and the Porsche Design Group, which did the common spaces, it’s a 60-story tower that took three years to build.

“There are 132 units and we have only six left,” said Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development. “They start at $6.5 million and they go as high as $32.5 million for the penthouse.”

The tower’s most unique feature is patented. An elevator lift system call the “Dezervator,” which whisks both residents and their vehicles up to their luxurious home in the sky.

“You go in the elevator with your car. You go up the elevator and it places you right outside your apartment in your own private garage,” Gil explained. “You have a transponder, which only works with your car, so it knows exactly what apartment you’re going to and exactly which space within the apartment.”

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo and Dezer pull up to the sensor and the car they are in is placed on a turntable, which orients it to “The Dezervator.” It won’t move until the car is shut off. The wheels are locked in and sealed.

“Now we’re spinning around and getting ready,” said Gil as the car stars to spin.

James Bond music plays loudly from Gil’s car and its seems appropriate as they fly up 56 floors, passing unit by unit until they hit the penthouse.

“My ears just popped,” said Petrillo, when reaching the top.

Every unit parks two cars, except for the penthouse, which houses 11 cars!

As they walk directly from the penthouse garage into the four-story, 20,000-square-foot penthouse with a glass staircase, it’s set for a private dinner on this night.

A few stories below is a 4-bedroom unit that has been staged by Artefacto and is fully furnished. There’s the oversized contemporary living room, modern kitchen and luxurious master bedroom. Every unit also comes with a wrap-around balcony with spectacular views and a small-sized private pool.

“Can you get a bad view here,” asked Petrillo

“No. It’s a round building, so even if you’re facing west you see the ocean. Its amazing,” Dezer said.