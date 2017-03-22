In The Recruiting Huddle: Torey Morrison – Keys Gate Charter

March 22, 2017 3:00 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Torey Morrison
POSITION: QB
SCHOOL: Homestead Keys Gate Charter
CLASS: 2021
HEIGHT: 5-9.5
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Here is one of the prospects that you watch and appreciate how they can be that mature – as an 8th grader, playing this position – to make an impact with athletes that are anywhere from one to four years older. Morrison is indeed unique, and after a tremendous first season at the varsity level, all eyes will be squarely on his shoulders from now until he graduates. He has great feet, tremendous awareness and an uncanny knack of making plays and making throws that older athletes have a tough time making. As many would say, this is a football player who truly gets it; and if he stays healthy, he will be fun to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7598631/torey-morrison

