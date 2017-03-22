Head Boppin’, Booty Shakin’ Ultra Music Fest Kicks Off Friday

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Along with the Spring season, comes the music festival that attracts thousands to South Florida every year.

Beginning Friday afternoon, the Ultra Music Festival will take over downtown’s Bayfront Park through Sunday night.

The festival, which started as a satellite event during Winter Music Conference, has become a destination for music fans from all over the world. Last year, approximately 170,000 took part in the three-day event.

This year’s sold-out festival will feature Chase and Status, Cypress Hill, Justice, KSHMR, Major Lazer, the Prodigy and Ice Cube.

Ultra Music Fest organizers call the Miami festival the mecca of EDM in the industry.

Those with tickets to the sold out event should be aware that there’s a long list of things that can’t be brought in. That list includes illegal drugs and weapons (obvious) and some less obvious items like normal backpacks. Only backpacks made of a clear material (plastic, PVC, mesh) will be allowed on the grounds.

Click Here for a full list of prohibited items

During the festival southbound Biscayne Boulevard will be shut down beginning at NE 4th Street and northbound traffic will be reduced to two lanes along the waterfront.

Miami police said there will be a number of detours in the area. Officials recommend the Metrorail and Metromover as the ideal mode of transportation.

Uber will also offer a transportation hub called the Uber Ultra Lounge.

The Uber Ultra Lounge will provide an exclusive drop off and pick up location for Ultra attendees, helping them get to and from the event safe and sound. The drop-off and pickup location is located at the corner of Biscayne Blvd. and NE 6th Street. The Lounge is open on Friday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Since dancin’ up a storm can take its toll, event organizers are providing free water at multiple water stations at and during the festival. The water stations will hydration packs or water bottles purchased at the event.

Event organizers are also asking those who go to pace themselves. Many attendees think they will have the energy to dance all day at the event and go to after parties each night. Only a tiny percentage of people do this. They say not to leave yourself too tired to enjoy the event on the second and third days.

Finally, those going should remember that they won’t be able to re-enter the event. If you enter and then leave, you will not able to enter again until the following day.