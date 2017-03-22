Family Of Former FBI Agent Robert Levinson Sues Iran

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The family of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran a decade ago, has sued the country.

The suit, which alleges Iran kidnapped and tortured Levinson, was filed with the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Levinson, who is a resident of Coral Springs, disappeared 10 years ago in Iran while working for the CIA.

“Three weeks after his disappearance an Iranian government news outlet, Press TV, announced that he had been taken into custody by Iranian security authorities but was expected to be released shortly,” the complaint alleges.

He was not, according to the family.

Several years ago, his family received video and pictures of Levinson in captivity, but not a word since.

FBI investigators believe Levinson, if he is still alive, is being held in Iran despite some U.S. officials saying the proof-of-life video and photos sent to his family in 2010 and 2011 gives clues that indicate Levinson was in Pakistan or elsewhere, according to CNN.

Dan Levinson lamented the lack of aggressiveness by the Obama Administration to get his dad home. He believes the former president did not want anything to intrude on the nuclear deal with Iran. Now, the Levinson family is hoping to meet with President Trump in the coming days and is optimistic the new president might be able to do what two previous administrations could not — bring his father home.

If Iran does have him in custody, Levinson would be the longest held U.S. civilian by a foreign government.