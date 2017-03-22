Coast Guard, Cuba Search For Missing Cruise Passenger

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Coast Guard crews are searching for a cruise ship passenger who went overboard 33 miles off Cuba.
Brandon Paul, 23, of Floral City, Florida, reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Victory around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Authorities said cruise ship members launched a search boat and contacted the Coast Guard prompting a search by air and sea.
Cruise ship members along with Cuban officials have joined the search.
It is unclear what caused Paul to go overboard.