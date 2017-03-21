Patterson The Dog Gets New Leash On Life

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A dog in Broward county is getting a new leash on life after being found in horrific condition.
Patterson, a mixed-breed puppy, is being treated for severe mange and emaciation at Lauderdale Veterinary Specialists after he was rescued by folks from 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida Rescue.
Patterson was found on Miramar Parkway on Saturday after several tips were reported via social media. Rescuers rushed Patterson to the animal hospital where he immediately began receiving emergency care.
According to doctors, Patterson’s mange covered about 90-percent of his body and left him covered with sores, scabs, and sloughing skin. Patterson’s condition is so severe that he is unable to normally regulate his body temperature and blood sugar levels.
“This is truly the definition of total abandonment and neglect,” said Amy Roman, president and founder of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida Rescue. “We’re just thankful some people took notice, contacted us and that we were able to get him the help he needs.”
Patterson is currently in the intensive care unit being treated with IV fluids, antibiotics, and canine albumin, which is a special blood product for the treatment of severe wounds. He’s also being treated for pain management.
“At this time, Patterson’s prognosis is guarded, however, we are hopeful that he will make a full recovery,” said Dr. Lynel J. Tocci, a board-certified specialist in veterinary emergency and critical care. “Additionally, we are moved by the generosity of the community and their assistance in helping Patterson take these first steps towards recovery.”