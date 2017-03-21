Panthers Host Carolina With Playoff Hopes Dimming

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/SportsDirect) – With the remaining schedule getting smaller, time is running out for teams who are making a desperate attempt at qualifying for the postseason.

Their fading playoff hopes jarred by a crushing defeat, the Carolina Hurricanes will attempt to rebound when they continue a four-game road trip with a visit to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes and Panthers are tied with 73 points and trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by eight points for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Carolina surrendered a last-minute tying goal before losing 4-3 in the first minute of overtime at Philadelphia on Sunday, although it extended its points streak to seven games (4-0-3).

“It’s nice to get a point but would have been better with two,” forward Jordan Staal said. “They’re not easy to swallow, but there’s games coming up quick. So we are going to learn from it.”

The Panthers are in a more precarious position, having played one more game than Carolina and posting just three wins in the past 13 games (3-9-1).

Florida has won seven of the last eight meetings against the Hurricanes, the lone loss coming at Carolina in late November.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, FSN Florida

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-27-13): Jeff Skinner has sparked Carolina’s seven-game point streak, pumping in six goals during that span to boost his team-high total to 26 and move within range of his third career 30-goal season.

Skinner, who scored on goal and set up another in his only game versus Florida this season, also is one point shy of reaching 50 for the fourth time in his seven seasons.

Elias Lindholm also is on a roll with a seven-game point streak and three goals in the last four contests.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (31-29-11): The 13-game spiral over the past month came on the heels of a five-game winning streak that had Florida holding down the final playoff spot, but there was an air of resignation on the team following Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Pittsburgh.

“These are the days it feels really painful, but we’re going in the right direction,” interim coach Tom Rowe said. “We just have to fix a few things.”

Vincent Trocheck is in a nine-game drought since scoring against Carolina on Feb. 28.

OVERTIME

Panthers G James Reimer, who has started eight straight games, is 5-4-2 with a 2.20 goals-against average versus Carolina. Carolina has been limited to two goals or fewer in seven of the past eight matchups in the series. Panthers F Thomas Vanek has seven points in nine games since his acquisition at the trade deadline.

