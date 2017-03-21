Newly-Released Surveillance Video Shows Slain Veteran’s Last Moments Outside Casino

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Newly-released surveillance video shows the last moments of a U.S. Army veteran’s life outside of the Miccosukee Resort & Gaming.

It was in late December when police say Fernando Duarte was killed during a confrontation in the parking lot with two men.

Kenin Bailey faced a Miami-Dade judge a day after he was accused of pulling the trigger more than dozen times. His friend, Mickey Lenard, was also charged accused of driving the car as shots were fired.

Charges were dropped against the two men less than a month later, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald because prosecutors considered the shooting to be self-defense.

According to Miccosukee investigators, the trouble began inside a poker room at the casino. Bailey, Lenard and Duarte were playing cards at the same table. Duarte was asked to leave.

Surveillance video shows Duarte being escorted out of the building by what appears to be security guards and Miccosukee staff. But in the parking lot, the three men came face to face once again.

Duarte is seen getting inside his vehicle and starting to drive away. Investigators say Lenard blocked in Duarte twice. They said the second time, Duarte got out of his car and walked over to the pair and that gunfire followed.

“The victim approaches the defendants car, the doors close and the car’s put into reverse and there’s gunshot fire from the passenger side of the vehicle as the vehicle drives in reverse,” Miccosukee Police Department Det. Flavio Rivera told a judge during a court hearing on December 27th.

Police say 13 shots were fired but the Bailey and Lenard did not leave the resort. They went to security to report it.

“The defendant goes to the security, there’s a security personnel there and with gun in hand, approaches security stating that he had just somebody, he goes, “I shot someone, I shot someone in self-defense,” said Det. Rivera.