Innovative New Program Offers Teens Tips On Dealing With Traffic Stop

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No one likes a traffic stop. Drivers don’t want a ticket, and police officers will tell you it’s one of the most dangerous parts of the job.

But a training program being offered in certain South Florida schools is meant to make the process safer for everyone.

“It’s a training that will teach you the do’s and don’ts when pulled over by police,” said Miami Police Officer Claudia Bertrand. “We want to make sure our students stay safe and officers stay safe and that we can do a traffic stop that is educational rather than a conflict.”

On Tuesday, officers with Miami PD and the Miami-Dade Schools police department hosted the first-of-its-kind “Cop Stop Teen Training” at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Students learned tips on how to react if they’re ever pulled over.

“There’s ways of approaching an officer when he stops you. Ways I didn’t even know.,” said freshman Jeraisy Perez.

It’s a valuable lesson for these teens who say they’ve seen images on the news of traffic stops ending in tragedy.

“I’ve seen them and I feel sometimes it’s the youths fault. Sometimes the police officer. But it’s the way you conduct yourself in front of the police officer,” student Sherfronski Robinson said.

The tips taught through the course, offered by the “Do the Right Thing” program which features a short video and role play scenarios, include:

Slow down and pull over as soon as possible.

Keep your hands visible.

Tell the officer if you have to reach for your license or registration.

Be polite and respectful.

Sign the ticket as it is not an admission of guilt.

The Superintendent selected 20 zip codes across the county as “Students at Risk” areas for the targeted training.

“This program is critical, I believe, in repairing relations in our community and nationwide starting with our youth,” said Jodi Atkison the Executive Director of “Do the Right Thing”.

Each student received a wallet-sized card after the training.

It’s signed by Miami Police Chief Rodolfo Llanes and Schools Police Chief Ian Moffett.

On the back, it has a few tips on what to do if an officer pulls you over.