March 21, 2017 5:57 PM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Jaquan Denson
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Miami Norland
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-8
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: As the Vikings continue to add pieces to the offensive puzzle, this may have been one of the most important transfers of the offseason. Overshadowed at McArthur by Dominick Watt, Denson really put together a solid season as coaches and fellow players raved about his ability to get open and make something huge out every play. Many in Miami-Dade County will be impressed at what this young man can do on the field. In this game, you never know who is watching you, and with the schedule the Vikings have, he will be discovered quickly for being that playmaker. Denson is a solid prospect.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8004961/jaquan-denson

