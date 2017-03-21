Family Of Bryan Pata Still Hopeful His Killer Will Be Caught

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s been over a decade since former University of Miami football player Bryan Pata was murdered but his family stills holds out hope that his killer will be brought to justice.
Pata was shot and killed in the parking lot of his apartment complex on November 7th, 2006 following a Hurricanes football practice.
On Tuesday his family will meet with the media and plead with the community for any assistance in identifying the person or persons responsible for his death.
On the night he was killed, Pata practiced on the UM campus in Coral Gables before having dinner with teammates. He then drove to his apartment on Southwest 77th Avenue just south of Kendall Drive.
Authorities believe he got into a confrontation with someone in the parking lot and may have been shot when he turned around to walk back to his vehicle.
No arrest has ever been made in the case.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to call Homicide Det. Dominguez at (305) 471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the subject(s) responsible for Pata’s murder.