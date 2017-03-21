WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Dave Chappelle Celebrates Netflix Release With All-Star Party

March 21, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Dave Chappelle, Netflix

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — One of the world’s favorite comics is finally releasing some new material.

Dave Chappelle has celebrated Tuesday’s release of a pair of Netflix comedy specials with some high-profile friends.

USA Today reports Chappelle hosted a late-night party Monday at a Hollywood club ahead of the specials’ release.

Kanye West, Kendall Jenner and Stevie Wonder were among those in attendance.

The newspaper reports Chappelle did some stand-up and Wonder took the stage afterward to sing “Uptight (Everything’s Alright).”

Actors Tobey Maguire and Don Cheadle were among those who attended a party following the show.

Chappelle’s specials “Deep in the Heart of Texas” and “The Age of Spin” are part of a $60 million deal between the comedian and the streaming service announced in November.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

