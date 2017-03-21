City Of Doral Investigating Their First Official Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Chalk it up as a first for the City of Doral.

The city’s police department is investigating its first murder since the city was incorporated in 2003.

The 26-year-old man, who was in town for last weekend’s “Jazz in the Gardens” festival in Miami Gardens, was found murdered in the Courtyard Miami Airport West off NW 79th Avenue.

“She barked a little bit but we thought that was because she heard a lot of doors opening and shut,” said “Heather” who was visiting from Indianna.

Heather, who was staying on the third floor, said she was surprised when she learned a man had been killed one floor above.

“It makes ya not wanna stay here. I mean I thought it was a safe place. You know, you have to have a card to get in and a card to get out,” said Heather. “It would have been nice to let us know there was something go on, to tell us to stay in our rooms.”

“We saw detectives walking around and they had evidence bags, something happened,” said another hotel guest “Alex.” “My friend said they closed one of the elevators, somthing like that.”

Police are looking into where the man had been visiting from and what may have led to his murder.