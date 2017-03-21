Canes Start Spring Practice Looking For New QB

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the position battle that gives fans offseason anxiety, and Miami didn’t have to worry about for three years with Brad Kaaya under center.

The Canes started spring practice on Tuesday looking for a new quarterback.

Even though Kaaya was in attendance working out – Miami won’t be able to put the program’s all-time leading passer back under center as he’s headed for the NFL.

“Oh yeah, I’m happy for Brad. I’m happy he’s going to get his chance to play at the next level. Like I said, whoever comes out as QB is going to be ready to play because he’s going to work hard. Whoever it is it’s not going to be easy,” said tight end Chris Herndon.

There’s more than half a dozen QBs on the roster with more coming in the fall, but redshirt junior Malik Rosier took first team reps. With others like Vinny Testaverde, Jack Allison and Evan Shirreffs following.

“It’s up for grabs right now for them, so rushing them every day and putting pressure on them every day is going to make them better,” said defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

Offensive lineman KS McDermott added, “They’ve been doing their best on and off the field to be great leaders and that’s something that’s a big part of their job… we’re going to make sure we a great QB this year and it might be multiple.”

Head coach Mark Richt says he won’t have a starter named this spring. But a dark horse candidate could be freshman Cade Weldon.

“We’re no huddling. We’ve got code names. We’re going tempo. We’re changing personnel groups. You know we’re doing a lot. We’re going at veteran pace and he’s not a veteran so I thought he did – he held up pretty decent,” Richt said.

Richt can sympathize with the battle his QBs are going through because when he playing at The U – he was sitting behind a couple of future NFL starters.

“Yeah, it wasn’t much of a battle. I was a solid number two until (Bernie) Kosar and Testaverde showed up. I was a senior by then so I was getting out just in time so it was good,” he said.

In the fall, 4-star recruit N’Kosi Perry will enroll, adding another name to the mix. It is part of the reason Richt isn’t ready to name a starter this early in the offseason.