Baldinger On Dolphins: “Run Defense Was Bad, Linebackers Were Terrible”

NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins moves in free agency and the visit of linebacker Zach Brown. They also talk about possible landing spots for quarterbacks Jay Culter, Colin Kaepernick and Tony Romo, as well as Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys found outside of the United States.
On Kaepernick and Cutler- “You could make a case for all these guys that they won’t get signed. Things like that (injuries) can happen but with a draft coming up that isn’t rich in starting quarterbacks and for these guys to still be out there, that isn’t a good sign at all.”
On the Dolphins and Zach Brown- “I was surprised Zach Brown was available. One thing the guy can do is run, he’s going to add speed to whatever defense he joins. That was a huge weakness last year for the Dolphins. The run defense was bad, the linebackers were terrible.”
Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook