LIVE | Daily White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer 

Baldinger On Dolphins: “Run Defense Was Bad, Linebackers Were Terrible”

March 21, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Dolphins, NFL

interviews wqam Baldinger On Dolphins: Run Defense Was Bad, Linebackers Were Terrible

NFL Network analyst, Brian Baldinger joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins moves in free agency and the visit of linebacker Zach Brown.  They also talk about possible landing spots for quarterbacks Jay Culter, Colin Kaepernick and Tony Romo, as well as Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jerseys found outside of the United States.

On Kaepernick and Cutler- “You could make a case for all these guys that they won’t get signed. Things like that (injuries) can happen but with a draft coming up that isn’t rich in starting quarterbacks and for these guys to still be out there, that isn’t a good sign at all.”

On the Dolphins and Zach Brown- “I was surprised Zach Brown was available. One thing the guy can do is run, he’s going to add speed to whatever defense he joins. That was a huge weakness last year for the Dolphins. The run defense was bad, the linebackers were terrible.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia