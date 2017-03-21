Apple Introduces Update iPad With Price Cut

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — If you’ve been pondering a purchase of a new Apple iPad, your patience has had paid off.

An updated iPad Air, now just called an iPad is out and Apple has cut its price.

The company said Tuesday that new iPad still has a 9.7-inch screen, but the display is brighter and its price starts at $329, down from $399.

Apple still controls about a quarter of the tablet market, but the market as a whole has been in decline after several years of rapid growth. Tablet shipments fell 20 percent in the final three months of 2016, compared with the same period last year.

The $329 model has 32 GB of storage and operates via WiFi. A $459 version that includes a cellular connection is also available. Apple’s iPad mini 4 is still available with 128 GB of storage starting at $399.

