1-Year-Old American Bulldog Mix Rescued In Little Haiti

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) – A 1-year-old American Bulldog mix is getting love and attention probably for the first time in her life after being rescued in Little Haiti Saturday.

Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation says the dog they’ve named Betha had a rope embedded around her neck.

“She had a rope. It wasn’t even a collar. It was maybe this big for like a puppy,” said Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation Vice President Kathy Bieniek. “As she grew into it, maybe she chewed off it from when she was tethered and escaped and it grew around it and cut through almost to the muscle tissue.”

Related: Patterson The Dog Gets New Leash On Life

Bieniek says it took rescuers about 24 hours to finally get Betha out from underneath a vehicle she was hiding under. Once rescuers got her out, they were able to see the severity of the injury around her neck.

“Was totally infected. And in fact when they rescued her, maggots were falling out of it,” said Bieniek.

Rescuers brought Betha to a Pet Express, a Davie animal hospital where veterinarians cleaned up her wound, placed her on antibiotics and gave her fluids to treat her dehydration.

Veterinarians say Betha is also at least 18 pounds underweight so she’s on a special diet. Those taking care of her are hopeful once she heals from her injuries they can find her a nice, loving home.

“We are taking applications so we’ll be calling people to interview them,” said Bieniek. “We want the perfect fit and the perfect home for her. Within the next two weeks or so she should be able to go to a good home.”

If you’d like to fill out an adoption application or make a donation towards Betha’s medical costs, go to www.savingsagerescue.org.