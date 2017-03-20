WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Winderman On Heat: “They Can’t Afford To Slip Another Place In The Seeding”

March 20, 2017 4:24 PM
Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Heat’s loss to the Trailblazers on Sunday and allowing Damian Lillard to score a whopping 49 points. They also talk about the status of injured guard Dion Waiters, the play of Josh Richardson and the Heat’s playoff outlook.

On the loss to Portland- “That’s why you couldn’t lose those games to the Magic and the Sixers. That’s why you have to bank the ones you can get.”

On Dion Waiters- “You take another starter out of this mix and you wonder how many bullets Erik Spoelstra has in that chamber.”

On Josh Richardson- “Josh has just transformed. Injuries change players; he doesn’t seem to be the same player. I think these injuries have absolutely robbed him of his confidence. You need 2016 Josh Richardson right now.”

On Tuesday’s game against Phoenix- “This might be a game to game line-up. To me, Tuesday is a must win. They can’t afford to slip another place in the seeding. I think you coach Tuesday night against the Suns as a must win.”

On super stars sitting for rest- “The National media is feeding this sport. They’re going to start the season a week or two earlier. If you want to be a super elite team, you’ll have to deal with more back to backs but you’ll have to showcase your best players.”

