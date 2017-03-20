VOTE: Tournament Of S. Florida Champs – Round 2

The 560 WQAM “Tournament Of South Florida Champions” continues.

After the first round, the fans have spoken and voted the 1972 “Perfect Season” Dolphins, the 2001 Miami Hurricanes, the 1997 Florida Marlins and the 1987 Miami Hurricanes into the semifinals.

On one side of the bracket it’s a battle of great football teams from way back.The 72 Fins, the No. 1 overall seed in our tournament, have arguably the best resume in all of sports history. Don Shula’s team did not lose a game all season and capped it off with a Super Bowl championship.

1987 Miami Hurricanes also went undefeated and won the college football championship that season. Even though the program had won national titles before and won a few after, it was the 1987 team that personified the “U Swag” that made opponents hate them and fans love them.

On the other side of the bracket, it’s a matchup of two teams that are considered among the greatest collections of talent in their respective sports.

The 1997 Marlins set a new franchise mark for wins in a season and captured the World Series crown in dramatic fashion. This championship resonates with fans not only because it was the Marlins’ first, but it showed the baseball world that South Florida – somewhat of a smoldering baseball hotbed – was serious about its pro team and ready to be a major player in Major League Baseball.

The 2001 Miami Hurricanes are simply “the greatest”. There’s little debate to be had when talking about the best college football team ever. The collection of talented players speaks for itself as do the results this team churned out on a weekly basis. There may never be a team this good, this talented and this dominant ever assembled again – on any level.

