Roger Stone A Major Topic Of Discussion At House Intelligence Committee Hearing On Russia

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Monday, one name was mentioned often – Roger Stone.

During the testimony, FBI Director James Comey was repeatedly asked about Stone, a self-described master of dirty tricks.

Leading the questioning was Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff.

“Director Comey, are you aware that Roger Stone played a role in the Trump campaign?” Schiff asked.

“I’m not going to talk about any particular person here today, Mr. Schiff,” Comey responded.

But Schiff pressed.

“Are you aware that he has publicly acknowledged to have communicated with Guccifer 2.0, someone the intelligence community has assessed was a persona of Russian intelligence?” Schiff continued.

“I’ve read media accounts to that effect. I don’t want to hurt anybody’s feelings in the media, I don’t know if that is accurate or not,” Comey said.

Guccifer 2.0 is believed to be the Russian hacker who stole DNC emails and released them through Julian Assange and WikiLeaks.

SCHIFF: “Mr. Stone, on August 17th, received a communication from Guccifer 2.0 that said ‘I’m pleased to say that you are great. Please tell me if I can help you anyhow. It would be a great pleasure to me.’ Are you aware of that communication from essentially Russian GRU through Guccifer to Mr. Stone?”

COMEY: “I have to give you the same answer.”

SCHIFF: “Are you aware that Mr. Stone also stated publicly that he was in direct communication with Julian Assange and WikiLeaks?”

COMEY: “Same answer.”

SCHIFF: “Are you aware that Mr. Stone also claimed he was in touch with an intermediary of Mr. Assange?”

COMEY: “Same answer.”

SCHIFF: “In early October, are you aware Mr. Stone tweeted I have total confidence that my hero Julian Assange will educate the American peoples soon. Are you aware of that tweet?”

COMEY: “Back to my original same answer.”

On Sunday, during an interview on “Facing South Florida,” Stone anticipated these attacks and said he has done nothing wrong and the evidence is all circumstantial.

“But the charge is colluding with the Russians. Where is the evidence of the collusion? Not in my communication through an intermediary through WikiLeaks and not in this banal one time exchange, I mean series of exchanges over the last couple of weeks with Guccifer 2.0,” Stone said. “Where’s the beef? In other words, the NYT wrote on January 20 that the intelligence service had email messages, records of financial transactions and on the 30th they said interception of phone conversations between three Trump associates and the Russians. Where are they? Produce them. Let us seem them. They don’t exist.”

Stone said he hopes to be called before the committee so he can address these issues in person.