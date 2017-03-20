Miami Open Getting Underway On Key Biscayne With Some Noticeable Absences

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) – Monday marks the first official day of action at the Miami Open.

With the men and women’s qualifying rounds getting under way.

But talk of the tournament isn’t necessarily about who’s here.

It’s about who’s absent on the men’s side.

As always the crowd is showing up for the 2017 edition of the Miami open.

Fans get to take in a court side view of some of the best players in the world as they warm up for the upcoming two week stretch.

Today the men’s draw was officially released with the Number 8 player in the world Dominica thiem there to watch.

Big names like Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic withdrew because of elbow injuries but still on the board. Roger Federer.

The two time Miami open champ is making his return to Key Biscayne for the first time since 2014. Players and fans are happy to hear of his return.

“Roger is the Beethoven, the Mozart of tennis,” said Aleksey Godes, a local tennis fan. “He is the best of the best. I think the best of all time.”

That sentiment has been repeated by some of the players in the Miami Open

“He’s for sure the best player this year,” said Dominic Thiem, who is playing in the Miami Open. “So it’s still an amazing draw. If one or two top players pull out – I think if Nadal is in the tournament it doesn’t matter that much.”

Currently center court is pretty quiet with just a few players practicing in the main arena.

All that will change Wednesday when the top seeds take the court.