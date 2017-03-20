Lauren’s List: Habits Affecting Your Allergies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Today is the first day of spring, and with the warmer temperatures and blooming flowers, come sneezes and sniffles.
Yup, your allergies may already be acting up!
Doctors at American Family Care in Pembroke Pines say it’s more than just your typical allergens at play here.
Today’s “Lauren’s List” breaks down four of the everyday habits that may make your allergies worse.
- Drinking alcohol- You may want to rethink that extra glass of wine with dinner. A Danish study found allergies increased by three percent for every additional alcoholic drink in a week. The researchers believe the bacteria and yeast in the alcohol produce histamines and are to blame for your stuffy nose or itchy eyes.
- Wearing contacts- If you wear contacts, you probably know what it’s like to have something trapped between your eye and the lens. It’s so uncomfortable. Well lenses can actually trap pollen against the surface of your eye, making the itchy redness even worse.
- Using the dishwasher- I run mine almost every day before bed, but now I’m rethinking that. A Swedish study in the journal Pediatrics found kids don’t develop as many allergies if they eat of hand-washed plates and bowls. The research finds automated dishwashers kill so much bacteria kids don’t build enough immunity!
- Making the bed- Dust mites love your comfy bed just as much as you do. At night, the sweat from your body keeps them alive. American Family Care doctors say making your bed right when you wake up traps those pesky critters in there all day! So try airing out your sheets first or just leave the bed unmade. We promise we won’t tell!
