PLAYER: Diamante Howard

POSITION: OLB/DE

SCHOOL: Miami Southridge

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: From the beginning when he arrived in high school, there was never any doubts about this quality athlete. A one-time middle school wrestling standout, football became his sport once he came to high school and immediately caught the attention of college coaches and fellow players. Howard is a very quick and strong football player who understands the game. His instincts are amazing and they give him the opportunity to make plays that most normally would ever make. When he first arrived in high school, many looked at him as a safety, but his growth and maturity have taken him another direction. That’s where the next two years will be very interesting. The weight will come on and worth ethic will continue, putting him in a position where he will dominate. This season will be a big one for he and the defending Class 8A state champions.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4641154/diamante-howard