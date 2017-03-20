Live | FBI Director James Comey Testifies On Capitol Hill

In The Recruiting Huddle: Bryce Oliver – Dillard

March 20, 2017 12:25 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Bryce Oliver, Dillard High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Bryce Oliver
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Dillard
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-3
WEIGHT: 190

SCOUTING: When we last left this impressive football prospect at the end of the 2016 season, he was turning heads and making plays. That maximum effort during his junior season was enough for college coaches to start offering and paying plenty of attention. As a pass catcher, Oliver is one of the best in the class; tough, physical and sure-handed. Defensive backs have singled him out for being one of the toughest to cover because of his size and ability to get extra yards after the reception. He is a major prospect who has continued to grow and mature.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6219968/bryce-oliver

