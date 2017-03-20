House To Take Up Red Light Camera Repeal

March 20, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Florida House, Politics, Red Light Cameras

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The state’s House will take up a bill this week that would ban red-light cameras in Florida.

The bill, which has easily passed House committees and is slated for a Wednesday floor session, would repeal a law that allows cities and counties to install and use red-light cameras. The ban would take effect July 1, 2020.

Some House Republican leaders have long been critical of red-light cameras, which they argue have become a revenue source for local governments.

The issue, however, has stalled this year in the Senate. A repeal bill failed to get approval last month from the Senate Transportation Committee, which deadlocked 2-2 on the heavily lobbied issue.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

