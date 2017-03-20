Home Invaders Ambush & Rob Pompano Beach Family

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying three home invaders caught on camera ambushing and robbing a Pompano Beach family.

The family had just moved into the apartment on February 1st when surveillance video recorded a trio of gun-wielding bad come up to the home.

One of the thieves put his hand over the peephole as they knocked on the front door.

Chris Mills lives in the apartment with his family.

He said he thought it was his brother playing a joke, so he opened the door.

“They bum rushed my dad and I and held us here at gunpoint,” he explained.

The surveillance video shows the bad guys putting Mills and his dad on the ground.

“Anytime anyone of us would say anything or look back at them they would tell us to shut up and put our heads back into the ground,” Mills said.

Apparently the bad guys were looking for guns and whatever was in a safe that was left behind in the apartment.

“Thank God it was unlocked because I don’t know what they would’ve done. They would’ve beat it out of us. I didn’t know the code to it or anything,” Mills said.

Mills said after about two minutes the bad guys realized they weren’t gonna get what they wanted, so the trio took money, a gaming system and a cellphone from the family before leaving.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives believe the bad guys might have been looking for stuff belonging to a previous tenant who sold drugs out of the apartment.

The Mills family and detectives wants these guys caught.

“Those guys terrified my family for no reason other than looking for stuff that someone else had that they wanted,” Mills said.

If you know anything, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.