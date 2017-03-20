WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Florida Wraps War On Screwworm

March 20, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Florida Keys, Key Deer, Screwworm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – You might say Florida 1, screwworm 0.

The state’s Department of Agriculture has wound down its response against the flesh-eating maggots that threaten small, endangered deer Key deer in a national wildlife refuge in the Florida Keys.

The department closed down its checkpoint for New World screwworms in Key Largo on Saturday. This comes after more than five months of aggressive response efforts and no new screwworm infestations found since January 10.

New World screwworm can eat livestock and pets alive, and once cost the U.S. livestock industry millions every year. There hadn’t been a U.S. infestation in over 30 years until agriculture officials confirmed in September that screwworm was killing the dog-sized Key deer whose range is limited to a national wildlife refuge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia