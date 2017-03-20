Congress To Take Up Troubled “Trumpcare”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The House Republican health care bill, designed to repeal and replace Obamacare, will go to Congress for a vote this Thursday.

According to a new CBS News poll, only 12-percent of Americans support the so-called “Trumpcare” while more than 40-percent say they oppose it.

The White House is considering trade-offs for conservative Republicans to get the bill to pass in the House, but that may compromise its chances in the Senate.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has been trying to sell it to undecided moderate Republicans by re-tooling the bill to make it more affordable to those heading toward retirement.

“We believe we should have even more assistance. And that’s one of the things we’re looking at for that person in their 50s and 60s because they experience higher health care costs,” said Ryan.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that under the GOP plan, a 64-year-old with an income of $26,500 would pay $14,600 in yearly out of pocket costs. That’s compared to just $1,700 under Obamacare.

Every Republican vote will be critical as no Democrats have that stated that they would back Trump’s first big initiative.

“What they have put forth is a terrible bill,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. “Twenty-four million people will be kicked off of health insurance, which the Speaker calls, ‘An act of mercy.’ An act of mercy.”

Passage in the House is only one challenge. Skeptical Senate Republicans, like Ted Cruz of Texas, said the current legislation is dead on arrival. Cruz spent Saturday with Trump at Mar-a-Lago working on potential fixes.