Person Hospitalized After Being Trapped Under Construction Equipment

March 19, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Construction Accident, Construction Equipment, Kendall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction accident has put someone in a South Florida hospital.

A person was pinned underneath a large piece of construction equipment that was at a site under a highway overpass.

This took place on SW 104th Street and SW 122nd Avenue in Kendall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with technical rescue units.

Once the equipment was secured, the technical rescue team was able to pull the person from under the heavy machinery.

The person was then transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia