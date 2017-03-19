Person Hospitalized After Being Trapped Under Construction Equipment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A construction accident has put someone in a South Florida hospital.
A person was pinned underneath a large piece of construction equipment that was at a site under a highway overpass.
This took place on SW 104th Street and SW 122nd Avenue in Kendall.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along with technical rescue units.
Once the equipment was secured, the technical rescue team was able to pull the person from under the heavy machinery.
The person was then transported to a nearby hospital as a trauma alert.