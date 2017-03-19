Great Performances And Fun Highlight Another Great Year Of Jazz In The Gardens

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – The 12th Annual Gazz In The Gardens music festival was in full swing Saturday night.
Some of the best in the business took the stage at Hard Rock Stadium.
Thousands of music lovers packed the stadium for some jazz, R&B and hip hop.
Jazz in the Gardens is every jazz enthusiasts favorite weekend.
It has become one of the best that the music genre has to offer.
“The food is good, the entertainment is good, the people are good,” said festival visitor Richard Washington. “Everything is good.”
Miami artist A. Randolph, R&B star Robin Thicke and jazz singer Jill Scott all performed on Saturday.
As the fastest-growing jazz and R&B festival in America, the event curates a mix of artists who embody soul music.
Over the festival’s twelve year history, Jazz in the Gardens has become a must-see.
“I come every year,” said Tracy Vickers. “The people, the music…I love it out here. Every year I come.”