Fugitive Nabbed After Using A Store Rewards Card In Florida

March 19, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: CVS, Fugitive, Key West

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY WEST (CBSMiami/AP) — Fugitives may always be looking over their shoulder but sometimes the simplest things put them back behind bars.

Key West police detectives nabbed a man wanted in Georgia for an assortment of violent crimes, including felony strangulation and aggravated assault with a weapon — after he used a store rewards card, which tipped authorities off to his whereabouts.

The Keynoter reports Cobb County Sheriff’s officials contacted Key West police Thursday saying 37-year-old Jamaal Seymour was possibly in Key West and was wanted on a number of counts.

Shortly after, Seymour used his rewards card at a CVS pharmacy. Card holders can earn benefits like coupons.

Detectives spotted Seymour that night and approached him.

Police said the man took off running, but they caught him a short time later.

He was booked locally for resisting arrest, giving false ID to an officer and being a fugitive.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia