MDCPS Super: “Gun Violence Will Continue Until Community Steps Up”

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade’s public schools chief is speaking out after another shooting involving a teenager.
Gunfire erupted around midnight Friday in Homestead leaving a 15-year-old boy struck in the arm. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in unknown condition.
Miami-Dade Police said the shooter was among a large group of people, near S.W. 132 Avenue and 262nd Street.
Alberto Carvalho, the county’s Public Schools Superintendent, has been vocal about the violence that has plagued South Florida’s youth. On Saturday, he reiterated the importance the community plays in helping curb the epidemic.