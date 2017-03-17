VOTE: (2) 1997 Florida Marlins vs. (3) 2011-12 Miami Heat

March 17, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Florida Marlins, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tournament Of South Florida Champions

It’s the final first-round matchup in our Tournament of South Florida Champions – pitting two star-studded teams against one another.

The No. 2 seed 1997 Florida Marlins were one of the best baseball teams that money could buy. Then owner Wayne Huizenga threw around some big bucks and assembled a roster that featured the likes of Gary Sheffield, Bobby Bonilla, Liván Hernández, Kevin Brown and Charles Johnson. After finishing with one of the franchise’s best records, these Marlins went on to defeat the Cleveland Indians in seven games to win the World Series.

Earning the No. 3 seed is the 2011-12 Miami Heat. This Heat will always be talked about in NBA history because it represented the first NBA championship that LeBron James won. After collapsing and coming up empty the previous year’s Finals, Miami – led by its Big 3 of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh – got the best of another young trio in Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

