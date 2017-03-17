Trump Meets With German Chancellor At White House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will hold his first face to face meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House on Friday.

Their discussion is expected to include NATO, Russia, and climate change. Trump will seek common ground with the German Chancellor, a key U.S. ally he bashed on the campaign trail for her open border policies.

The two leaders will also hold a joint press conference where domestic issues like healthcare, wiretapping and Trump’s first budget proposal could come up.

The visit comes as the White House continues to struggle to defend the president’s wiretapping claims. President Trump is also facing criticism from Democratic lawmakers after unveiling the blueprint for his first budget on Thursday.

“President Trump has shown that he does not value the future of our children and working families,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

The ambitious $1.5 trillion dollar plan, includes big increases for defense and homeland security but eliminate the Homeland Security Grant program.

Other proposed cuts include $427-million for clean and restoration programs for waterways, it’s a small part of the 31-percent proposed slash to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Regarding the question as to climate change, I think the President was fairly straightforward in that we are not spending money on that anymore. We consider that to be a waste of your money,” said White House budget chief John “Mick” Mulvaney.

Three billion dollars would be cut from community development block grants that help fund programs like the Meals on Wheels network, which receives more than a third of its funding from the federal government. The organization has defended its services, pointing out that it serves meals to 2.4 million seniors each year, including half a million veterans.

“We can’t do that anymore, we can’t just spend money on programs just because they sound good and great, and Meals on Wheels sounds great,” said Mulvaney.

The budget also slashes billions of dollars from diplomacy and development assistance.