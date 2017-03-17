Student With Scissors Stabs Classmate, Teacher At Pines Middle School

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Two middle school students and a teacher were hurt after a fight broke out between two teens, one of whom was armed with a pair of scissors.
Police said a 13-year-old girl first stabbed a female classmate with scissors Friday morning during a hallway fight at Pines Middle School.
That’s when a boy and a 59-year-old teacher jumped in to break things up. According to officials, the boy, also 13, was cut on his left hand as he intervened.
The female victim and teacher were both stabbed in their shoulders and taken to the hospital.
“She was losing the fight and then she grabbed the scissors out of her back pocket, and then she was, like, repeatedly trying to stab the girl that was on the other side,” said another student who witnessed the fight. “And when my teacher tried to help her, she stabbed her, too, and then one of the kids that go here, too. She stabbed him in the hand.”
Police said the fight started due to an argument over social media.
School administrators are in the process of expelling the juvenile suspect.