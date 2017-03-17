State Attorney To Release Final Report On Prisoner’s Death In Scalding Shower

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The final report on the controversial death of a mentally ill prison inmate will be released Friday.

Nearly five years after Darren Rainey’s death, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is releasing the long-awaited report on the criminal investigation into his death in 2012. The office had to decide whether corrections officers committed any crimes in connection to Rainey’s death.

It has been alleged that Rainey died after being locked in a steaming hot shower at the Dade Correctional Institution.

CBS4 interviewed another inmate, Harold Hempstead, who said Rainey screamed and begged for help the night of June 23, 2012. Hempstead is credited with sounding the alarm over Rainey’s death.

He claims 50-year-old Rainey was brought to a particular shower stall from a different wing of the prison. That wing had its own showers but apparently not like the one Rainey was escorted to the night he died.

Hempstead said he believed the shower was rigged to be controlled by staff on the outside with temperatures reportedly able to reach temperatures of 180 degrees.

Hempstead said he can recall Rainey repeatedly saying, “I’m sorry I can’t take it no more. I won’t do it again.”

Hempstead went on, “And he continued to restate those words and then the kicking started slowing down and then at 9:30 it sounded like he hit the wall and then his body fell. And then there was no more yelling.”

However, a Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s autopsy report completed back in January 2016, concluded that Rainey’s death was accidental saying he died of schizophrenia, heart disease and “confinement,” sources told CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald.

The report stated the 50-year old did not suffer any burns on his body. It also said investigators also could not conclude the specially rigged shower was “excessively” hot the day he collapsed.

Sources also told the Herald the autopsy reportedly said the guards had “no intent” to harm Rainey when they kept him in the shower for about two hours.

That report was later released to Miami-Dade Police and prosecutors, but it remained private since the investigation was ongoing at the time, according to the Herald.

Once that report was completed, the Medical Examiner’s Officer handed it over to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. As of January 2016, federal officials were also conducting a criminal investigation into Rainey’s death.