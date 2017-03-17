President Trump Returns To Mar-a-Lago This Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will be returning to his South Florida estate Friday. He is expected to touch down at Palm Beach International Airport at 6:35 p.m. It will be his fifth trip to the so-called ‘Winter White House’ at his Mar-a-Lago estate since becoming President.
Mr. Trump will leave Washington after spending the day with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
It’s also possible he could arrive at Mar-A-Lago Friday night aboard Marine One for the first time. A helicopter landing pad passed inspection earlier this week. The pad allows Trump to travel by helicopter, instead of a limo, when making the four-mile trip from the Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago.
That could help ease traffic congestion because his visits require travel restrictions and detours, and cause traffic delays.
It’s unclear what the President has planned for the weekend.
What is clear is that his trips to Mar-a-Lago cost taxpayers big money. CBS News reports American taxpayers spend more than $3 million each time Trump heads to the “Winter White House.”