Palmetto Expressway In Kendall Closed Due Police Involved Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of the Palmetto Expressway has been closed to traffic for an investigation into a police-involved shooting.
Miami-Dade police say there was a confrontation between one of their officers and a suspect near SW 82nd Street and SW 76th Avenue. The officer reportedly fired on him as he took off.
Police have called it “a non-contact police involved shooting.”
A large perimeter has been set up to search for the suspect.
For the investigation, police have shut down the northbound lanes of Palmetto Expressway between U.S. 1/South Dixie Highway and Sunset Drive. The ramps from U.S. 1 to the Palmetto and the eastbound/westbound ramps at Kendall Drive are also closed.