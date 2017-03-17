WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Palmetto Expressway In Kendall Closed Due Police Involved Shooting

March 17, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Palmetto Expressway, Police Involved Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of the Palmetto Expressway has been closed to traffic for an investigation into a police-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade police say there was a confrontation between one of their officers and a suspect near SW 82nd Street and SW 76th Avenue. The officer reportedly fired on him as he took off.

Police have called it “a non-contact police involved shooting.”

A large perimeter has been set up to search for the suspect.

For the investigation, police have shut down the northbound lanes of Palmetto Expressway between U.S. 1/South Dixie Highway and Sunset Drive. The ramps from U.S. 1 to the Palmetto and the eastbound/westbound ramps at Kendall Drive are also closed.

