On The Radar: Offseason Series – Part 13

If you look back over the past decade, you will see some amazing advancements when it comes to recruiting.

From the days of the neighborhood camps and combines, things have evolved to the point where there are simply no weekends off.

If you want to keep up with the rest of the prospects, you pretty much have to go everywhere.

From 7-on-7 events to camps and plenty of combines, the offseason is truly more demanding on athletes and coaches that it is during the regular season. At least during the regular season, you don’t have to spend your entire weekends waiting to play games.

While there are skeptics who look at anything differently than most, football recruiting is no different. Many believe that athletes are being over-exposed – and in the end could hurt themselves by testing too much.

Some believe that the more you can do to get yourself in front of people who can help attain a scholarship is essential.

“It is a fine line these athletes are walking,” said Dana Wiley of Prep Films. “Now, more than ever, they are faced with having to keep up with the rest of the athletes who are after the same thing they are. It’s not an easy decision to make.”

Because Florida – and South Florida in particular, has so many impressive prospects – the players are always fighting for recognition. That will never change – and that’s why we are regarded as a true hotbed for talent. From youth to high school, we have found a way to churn out athletes who are always in the spotlight.

The talent is never ending and we have a forum to expose more athletes than any other source. As we do each week, we bring you six prospects that we see live and give you a little bit of information on each of them.

2019 – Kaleb Boateng, OL/DL, 6-4, 275, Fort Lauderdale: One of the true up-and-coming big men who has the size, athletic ability and has been coached very well. Because he is so young and has the athleticism that most colleges are searching for, Boateng will be someone who will remain in the spotlight. He is a very gifted football player who will be among the top big men for the 2017 season. Keep an eye on his progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7534348/kaleb-boateng

2018 – Irshaad Davis, DB, 5-9, 160, Miami Carol City: Having watched him since his freshman season at Norland, this is a young man who has really stepped things up. The younger brother of current Auburn standout defensive back Carlton Davis, there is little doubt that this talented football prospects will be following in those talented footsteps. Davis played a key role and learned so much this past season for the Class 6A state champion Chiefs. He is an exciting athlete to watch.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4327331/irshaad-davis

2018 – Nicholas Days, DB, 6-0, 180, North Miami: One of the most recent additions to a North Miami team that has a new coaching staff and a new philosophy. This Mourning High transfer certainly plays right in with what the Pioneers are working towards for 2017. Days is a very athletic talent who has played everywhere on the field at the high school level. As he heads toward his final season, this could be the kind of player who responds to a change of surroundings. He has plenty of experience and will be looking to parlay that into a college scholarship. Days will be one of those football prospects who can turn heads this season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/athlete/4753928/nicholas-days

2018 – Jamaree Miller, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Hollywood McArthur: Miller remains one of the top football prospects in South Florida – as he gets ready for his final season at the high school level. He is a versatile performer who not only plays on the offense and defense but is a tremendous special teams kind of player who is always around the ball and is willing to throw his body into the mix. Ask any player who competes against him and they will all tell you that he does from whistle to whistle and that adds up to a lot of positives. Everyone is excited to see what he does in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7883475/jamaree-miller

2018 – Derrick Nicholson, LB/S, 6-0, 190, Miami Northwestern: If you watch this program every year, you know that they have playmakers who just keep coming at you. Here is one of those outstanding and versatile prospects who can do it all. Nicholson has the strength and ability to line up at any of the linebacker positions but also has enough skill and athleticism to make a huge impact in the secondary. Any way you look at it, this is a football talent who makes a difference. He is one of those prospects that the coaching staff will rely on heavily to give the Bulls a chance to win it all. Keep an eye on his spring progress.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6172734/derrick-nicholson

2018 – Ryan Saddler, LB/DE, 6-2, 230, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons: Before he came over to play for head coach Matt Dubuc and the Chiefs, this quality football talent showed plenty of promise at Boca Raton’s St. Andrews Academy. This past year was one that certainly set the table for a very bright future – as he had the chance to compete at another level, proving to all that he was indeed everything that they thought he would be. Saddler is a versatile linebacker who has the athletic ability to drop into coverage as well as come off the end as a pass rusher. Here is someone, if he stays healthy, that will be a catalyst for a team that will be among the most talented in the state.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6698556/ryan-saddler