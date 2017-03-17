Loggerhead Sea Turtle Released Off Florida Keys

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MARATHON (CBSMiami/NSF) – Jean, a 175-pound sub-adult sea turtle was released off the Florida Keys Friday, after convalescing for about three months at the Marathon-based Turtle Hospital.
The turtle was rescued off the Middle Keys in late December where she was found floating and unable to dive.
Jean was emaciated and treated at the Turtle Hospital for an intestinal impaction. Treatment included broad spectrum antibiotics, vitamins, lactulose and a diet of squid and fish.
The turtle recovered and gained about 20 pounds since being admitted to the hospital.
The Turtle Hospital opened more than 30 years ago as the world’s first state-licensed veterinary sea turtle hospital. The facility, equipped with three “turtle ambulances” for patient transport, has treated and rehabilitated more than 1,500 injured sea turtles and assisted scores of hatchlings gone astray after exiting their nests.
The Florida Keys News Bureau contributed to this report.