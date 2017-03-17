J.C. Penney Closing 138 Stores, Two Are In Florida

March 17, 2017 11:42 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – J.C. Penney plans to close another 138 stores, including two in Florida, this summer.

The company announced the closures of the poorly performing locations in an effort to improve profitability.

Click Here For A List Of Which Stores Will Be Closing

The two stores closing in Florida are in Jacksonville and Palatka.

Most of the stores will close in June, expect liquidation sales to begin in mid-April.

J.C. Penney says the closures will affect about 5,000 workers.

