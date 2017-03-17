In The Recruiting Huddle: Gilbert Frierson – Coral Gables

PLAYER: Gilbert Frierson
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Coral Gables
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: If you talk any South Florida high school football follower about this gifted prospect, they’d agree that Frierson could compete at the collegiate level this coming year. With one final season left before he heads off to play for the Miami Hurricanes, Frierson should do some big things for first-year Cavalier head coach Tim Neal. This is a true “ball hawk”. He has been one of the elite prospects, dating back to early in his sophomore year. Frierson is already a defining member of the Hurricanes’ 2018 class. There is no doubt that his improvement over the past two years has elevated his status on a national level. He is a major football talent who is fun to watch.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4798941/gilbert-frierson