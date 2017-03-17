Florida Governor Visits Jewish School After Bomb Threats

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — Florida’s governor visited a Jewish Day School that received two bomb threats just days apart.

Governor Rick Scott walked the David Posnack Jewish Day School and Jewish Community Center on Friday, later speaking to staff and students.

The governor’s visit comes a little more than a week after the second bomb threat that prompted evacuations for yet another time.

It’s something that has concerned parents and local leaders alike since this has been a pattern across the country and across Florida since the beginning of this year.

“It’s unfortunate that the kids are becoming victims,” said Maggie Fischer on March 7th – the day of the second threat.

Fischer’s children attend the David Posnack Day School.

“All of a sudden, it’s escalated. Kids are being targeted simply because they are Jewish and that’s the only reason,” said Fischer.

On the same day, there were other threats made at other JCC’s and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) offices across the U.S. including in Maryland, Milwaukee and upstate New York.

Back on February 27th, the David Posnack Jewish Day School and JCC were also evacuated over a bomb threat forcing dozens of children and staff to leave the school for the day.

After an hours-long search following each threat, crews did not find a bomb.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sens. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent a letter urging the administration to take action in response to recent anonymous bomb threats made against JCCs, synagogues, and schools across the country. The letter cosigned by all 100 senators was sent to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director James Comey. In the letter, the senators pressed the administration for swift action to deter such threats.

More than 100 bomb threats have been made against Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year.