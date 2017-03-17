FHP Trooper Struck While Performing Stop On SR 836

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida Highway Patrol officer was critically injured while performing speed enforcement on State Road 836 Friday morning.
Trooper Carlos Rosario had parked his patrol car on the shoulder of the highway near NW 107th Avenue when he was struck. The FHP said Rosario was outside of his car when a vehicle slammed into him around 9:30 a.m.
“Our troopers and all law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day in the pursuit of public safety. I want to thank all law enforcement agencies who are assisting during this difficult time,” said FHP Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes in a statement.
Rosario was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The FHP has not released the extent of his injuries.
After the accident, the person who struck Rosario ran into a nearby apartment complex.
Rosario has been with the FHP for 10 years.