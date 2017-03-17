Caught On Camera: Women Steal Nearly $2.5K Worth Of Liquor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance video of two women stealing nearly $2,500 worth of liquor from a Weston store.
Security cameras captured the two thieves entered the Walgreens Liquor Store at 1751 Bonaventure Boulevard on the evening of February 8th.
BSO said the women used large tote-style purses to conceal 22 bottles. On the way out, one woman even reached behind the register and grabbed a bottle while the unsuspecting clerk rang up an actual customer.
Detectives said the shoplifters made out with five bottles of Cîroc Apple, one bottle of Cîroc Peach, one bottle of Cîroc Pineapple, two bottles of Cîroc Mango, four bottles of Patrón, three bottles of Grey Goose and six bottles of Hennessy for a total worth of $2,450.
The first shoplifter is described as a short black woman with a medium frame and burgundy or red hair pulled back into a ponytail. She wore a plaid button-down shirt with a hood, dark pants and white sandals.
The second shoplifter is described as a short black woman with a medium frame and long dark hair. She wore a neon orange button-down shirt, grey workout leggings and athletic shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).