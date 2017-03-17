Burglars Caught On Camera In North Miami Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a break-in at a North Miami Beach business that ended with several thousand dollars worth of items stolen.
On March 13th, surveillance video captured two burglars pull into the warehouse lot at 2024 N.E. 161st Street, driving a silver BMW 7 Series.
North Miami Beach Police tweeted out a series of videos showing two guys in hoodies.
At one point, they notice the camera and attempt to disable it.
As employees at an optics wholesale business continue to track missing inventory, thousands of dollars in prescription glasses and sunglasses were taken.
If you have any information that can identify the burglars, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 cash for info that leads to an arrest.