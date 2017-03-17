Baby Sitter Gets 60 Years In Prison For Recording Child Sex Abuse

March 17, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Child Sex Abuse

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — A 39-year-old baby sitter who recorded himself abusing a toddler will spend 60 years in prison.

A South Florida judge sentenced Jason Barber on Thursday. Barber previously pleaded guilty to charges including producing and distributing child pornography.

In a news release, prosecutors said co-defendant Benedict Shaw asked Barber, who lived in Las Vegas and was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, to record himself sexually abusing the child. He sent Barber a package containing diapers, a cellphone and other items to record the abuse. Shaw was sentenced to 45 years in prison in 2014.

Prosecutors say tips to a task force led them to Shaw in South Florida. Barber was arrested in Las Vegas. Authorities say a man who bought a cellphone from Barber found child porn images and contacted police.

