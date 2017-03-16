Stark On Stanton: Marlins Are “His Team Now”

MLB Senior writer for ESPN.com, Jayson Stark joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to talk about his article on Giancarlo Stanton. He also discusses the time he spent with Giancarlo, telling his side of the story after the loss of Jose Fernandez, and more on the Marlins.

On Giancarlo Stanton grieving for Jose Fernandez- “I’ve always found him to be a soft spoken reserved guy in the body of a giant, but this was different. I’m really grateful that he opened up the way he did so personally and I just tried to let him have the stage and the story.”

“It’s fascinating how death can change life and that’s what happened to him. He took me through that last week of the season, it was so sad, the way he described it. It was so public, it turned into this public reality show with the whole world watching. For him to heal and grieve and think it through, he had to travel. He went to eight countries on three continents.”

On Marlins President of Baseball Operations Mike Hill- “Mike Hill told me if I was smart I would pick [Stanton] as the MVP. Hill said he knows it’s [Stanton’s] team now. You start to think what would it mean for him. It takes your breath away to think of him staying on the field and being healthy and not having those slumps. If that happens you are looking at something incredible.”

