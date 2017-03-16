Running Backs Have Turned Heads For Generations

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

The names jump out at you. They are some of the best running backs who played a large role in putting South Florida in the spotlight.

Nat Moore and Darrell Cox (Edison), Silvio Cardoso (Hialeah), Rufus Ferguson (Killian), Frank Gore (Coral Gables), Tyrone Ashley (Hialeah), Bobby Washington (Killian), Elvis Peacock and Najeh Davenport (Central), Buster Rhymes (Northwestern), Freddie Miles (Miami Springs), Willis McGahee and Jesse Causey (Central), Tony Smith, Darren and Troy Davis (Southridge), Rashad Armstrong (Hialeah Miami Lakes) and Lorenzo White (Dillard).

Icons. Big-time difference-makers who got it done on the largest stage. Players like Marc Renaud and Steve Feagin (Deerfield Beach), Tony Sands, Daryl Porter and Keith Wilkerson (St. Thomas), and Tyrone Moss, James Jones and Dou Innocent (Ely). Legends of the 305/954.

While defensive backs and receivers usually steal the show when it comes to athletes produced in this hotbed of talent, there are dozens of elite running backs who have made it to the highest level in the sport.

The names of the past certainly fueled a future that has been productive. Prospects that generations of South Florida football fans have grown up with. Players such as the legendary Tucker Frederickson (South Broward), Rod Baker (Ely), Rock Preston (Hialeah), Elliott Walker (Jackson), Sedrick Irvin (Southridge/Miami High), Vince Kendrick (Miami Springs), Freddie Miles (Miami Springs), Larry Brinson (Northwestern), Melvin Bratton (Northwestern), Randy Keiser (North Miami Beach), Markeith Cooper (Palmetto), Paul Remilard (Hialeah), Donnell Bennett (Cardinal Gibbons), James Bostic and Otis Mounds (Dillard), Autry Denson (Nova), Steve Bryant (Hollywood Hills), Jeff Fagan (Miramar), Marty Butler (Boyd Anderson) and Tremaine Hall (Deerfield Beach).

In the recent Super Bowl with James White (New England) and Devonta Freeman (Atlanta) – and around the NFL with Duke Johnson (Norland) and Gio Bernard (St. Thomas) current NFL standouts.

Even Dalvin Cook, a one-time Miami Central standout, who many are touting as the best ever.

But as we head toward the 2017 season, South Florida is once again at the forefront when it comes to producing top-flight backs.

ELITE PROSPECTS ON THE RISE

There are some very talented football players that have already emerged – while others are on the brink.

As we continue to do throughout the course of a season is to keep all fans and college coaches up to date with the talent in this region of the country.

While this listing of prospects is only a sampling of what we have, you know that no matter how many stars they have, we will always promote our talent.

Again, if there are some prospects that are not listed, please just let us know and we will add. The objective is to promote our athletes. We do not leave names off on purpose. Just e-mail us with the information at Floridakids1@aol.com.

2018 – Riley Allison, 5-11, 175, Parkland Douglas: A 30-pound weight gain certainly showed up last year for this big running back. Allison is a solid football player who can carry a team.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4063597/riley-allison

2019 – Jacob Baptiste, 5-11, 195, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy: Baptiste burst onto the scene last year and made a huge impact. Baptiste is one of the leading rushers in South Florida – and the best is yet to come. He is big, quick and strong.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7250985/jacob-baptiste

2019 – Daniel Carter, 5-11, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas: One of the football talents that everyone has been waiting to see unleashed. Carter is a major prospect who will be one of the go-to runners for the nationally-rated Raiders.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/daniel-carter

2018 – Keshaun Clarke, RB, 5-9, 193, Davie Western: The top statistical back in Broward County last season returns, and he is ready to show everyone that those numbers will only increase this season on a loaded Wildcat team.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke

2019 – Brandon Cohen, RB, 5-8, 163, Doral Ronald Reagan: Hello Miami-Dade County, here is your 2016 leading rusher. While you are still figuring out who he is – this gifted runner will be back and will only add to that impressive total over the next two years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7741470/brandon-cohen

2018 – Jeremiah Coleman, 5-11, 185, South Broward: Another running back that is so far under the radar, recruiting websites had little clue who he was until someone watched him live. Coleman is a solid running back who should have a breakout year in veteran head coach Keith Franklin’s offense.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiYK3R0LzC4

2018 – James Cook, 5-11, 190, Miami Central: What needs to be said about an athlete who has already shown that he is indeed an elite runner who is more than happy to follow in his brother footsteps. Cook may be headed to FSU after his final season. He is a big-time back who is still learning.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/video/3/6085481/5721e5eec124573b548d4878

2018 – Craig Cooper, 5-9, 170, Miami Norland: This quality runner has now come full circle. From Norland to American to McArthur and now back to play for the Vikings, Cooper has learned, matured and elevated himself into one of the elite backs around. Another football player who does not get the respect he deserves.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6103488/craig-cooper

2018 – Camron Davis, 5-10, 187, Carol City: How do you know when you are an elite athlete? For this University of Miami-bound standout, maybe helping to carry his Chiefs to the state title game last year would be a clue. Maybe being named MVP at every 7-on-7 tryout he attended, would be another. Davis is a very impressive teammate.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5301408/camron-davis

2018 – Darren Davis, Jr., 5-8, 170, Miami Southridge: It was only fitting that the son of a football icon would eventually end up where his dad made national headlines and broke plenty of records. After two years at Christopher Columbus, Davis moves into the backfield for the defending Class 8A champions.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5001311/darren-davis-jr

2019 – Willie Davis, IV, RB, 5-8, 185, Miami Central: This one-time youth football legend, started his career in Broward at Archbishop McCarthy, but made quite a splash last year and figures to add to the already impressive offense the Rockets have put together. Davis is a quick, strong and instinctive runner. He will continue to turn heads in 2017.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6488482/willie-davis-iv

2018 – Trey Flowers, 5-9, 205, Miami Palmetto: Yet another of the under the radar backs, Flowers is one who has the chance to be very special for a much improved Panthers team. In the spotlight during last year’s playoff run, he figures to really make a major impact this coming season.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6478777/trey-flowers

2018 – Johnny Ford, 5-8, 175, Miami Booker T. Washington: If you don’t know about this impressive runner, we will just say that he is as exciting as you will find. Ford is a quick, strong and very elusive. This former Coral Gables standout will adapt to his new surroundings very quickly. He reminds some of former BTW speedster Krondis Larry.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4701674/johnny-ford

2018 – Dawson Hill, 5-11, 200, South Plantation: It is like a broken record when it comes to athletes in South Florida. Hill is yet another football talent who truly has the opportunity of being one of the upper tier backs. His size, speed and athleticism put him way over the top. Watch him play.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4152988/dawson-hill

2018 – Jordan Johnson, 5-10, 190, Plantation American Heritage: From his days at Plantation High to being one of the catalysts in the backfield for the defending 5A state champions, Johnson is a strong and quick back who will wear you down. He was among the best wrestlers in Florida this past season in his weight class. Johnson is a very talented athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7441510/jordan-johnson

2018 – Miles Jones, 5-8, 170, Plantation American Heritage: If you were to look at one athlete in South Florida this past year and pick the player who meant as much to their team as anyone, this is someone who has to be very high on this list. Jones is a difference maker throughout the season, he is indeed one of the best coming back.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5447616/miles-jones

2019 – Kenny McIntosh, 6-1, 185, University School: While he is only going to be a junior, the legend of this quality football prospect was born three years ago. He follows in the footsteps of his successful older brothers – yet the youngest McIntosh is certainly an athlete who continues to make his own way.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/1747656/kenny-mcintosh

2018 – Lawrence Papillon, 5-10, 185, Hallandale: Two years ago, watching him play, this was easily one of the top five running backs in this class. Papillon is a runner who was quick, elusive and had plenty of skill. Now, after leaving Dr. Krop, he makes the move north – with the chance to become one of Broward’s toughest backs. He is a very impressive football player that has the ability to take over a game.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4622052/lawrence-papillon

2018 – Shaun Shivers, 5-7, 170, Chaminade-Madonna: If you didn’t watch him at the youth football level or the past three years at Chaminade-Madonna, you had better make plans to see this Auburn commit some time during 2017. He is a talent. Shivers has as much speed as any back anywhere. He is strong and extremely gifted. He is passionate from start to finish.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068640/shaun-shivers

2020 – Andre Stringfield, 5-8, 175, Coral Gables: According to some, he was pretty much one of the top five runners to come out of youth football in the past 15 years. Stringfield is fast, strong, smart and has already competed at a level that youngsters are not supposed to be at. He played for the Southwest Eagles this past season, but now he makes the move to Gables to further his career. Stringfield is someone who will put it all together and turn everyone’s head.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8155297/andre-stringfield

2018 – Nathaniel Stubbs, 5-10, 170, Sunrise Piper: Stubbs makes the move from Coral Springs, and those who have had the chance to watch him perform over the past two seasons feel that he could really make major strides this coming season. He is a versatile football player who not only runs, but also can catch the ball as well. Stubbs will be a valuable addition to this program.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4139852/nathaniel-stubbs

2018 – Te’Corey Tutson, 5-8, 160, Coral Gables: Another gifted football player who makes the move from Southwest and will once again have the opportunity to team up with Stringfield. Tutson is a very impressive athlete who has the ability to put the team on his shoulders. He is a leader who will be a huge addition to the Cavaliers. The kind of addition that will do your program a lot of good.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4388504/tecorey-tutson

2019 – Nayquan Wright, 5-10, 185, Carol City: The definition of the total running back. Wright is quick enough to put the ball in the end zone from anywhere. He’s tough enough to get those hard yards and his rugged and durable enough to mix it up with the best on defense. Like so many impressive football talents, this is one of those student-athletes who has such solid character and is always going to do his best – on and off the playing field.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5514216/nayquan-wright

RUNNING BACKS TO KEEP AN EYE ON

2018 – Khamani Adelson, Plantation

2018 – Ghanem Alhindi, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Abraham Alce, Plantation American Heritage

2019 – Alejandro Andino, Weston Cypress Bay.

2018 – Bobby Baldwin, Carol City (FB)

2019 – Marcus Barthell, Miami Edison

2020 – Dwayne Bender, Hollywood Hills

2019 – Rayquan Berry, Coral Gables

2018 – Abraham Betancourt, Dr. Krop

2018 – Desmond Branton, Miramar Everglades

2019 – Arthur Brefil, Cooper City

2019 – Montavious Brini, Mater Academy

2019 – Michael Bucknor, Hallandale

2018 – Willie Carter, Homestead Somerset Academy

2018 – Daniel Colon, Davie Western

2018 – John Correa, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

2019 – Allen Crawford, Hollywood South Broward

2019 – Janito Cyriac, Oakland Park Northeast

2018 – Kiaryn Davis, Miami Northwestern

2019 – Vincent Davis, Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons

2018 – Frandy Deresias, North Miami Beach

2019 – Rashad Dollar, SW Ranches Archbishop McCarthy

2018 – Jordan Donaldson, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Tyrone Douglas, Jr., Miami Monsignor Pace

2018 – Dwight Edwards, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Pedro Estevez, Miami Varela

2018 – Terence “TJ” Evans, Miami Norland

2018 – Alan Georgeon, Miami Ferguson

2018 – Hnok Germain, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Jonathan Gomez, Miami Braddock

2018 – Bryan Gonzalez, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Markel Grant, Sunrise Piper

2020 – Rayje’ Grant, North Miami

2020 – Anton Hall, Jr., Miami Gulliver Prep

2018 – Corey Hammett, Jr., Northwestern

2019 – Michael Harris, Miami Norland

2020 – Andrew Henley, Hallandale

2018 – Oscar Hernandez, Miami Ferguson

2018 – Jedidiah Herring, Jr., Miami Beach

2018 – Kalonji Hill, Hialeah Barbara Goleman

2018 – Ralph Hughey, Miramar

2019 – Michael Hurt, Fort Lauderdale University School

2018 – Ralph Inman, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2019 – Andrew Iulianelli, Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (FB)

2018 – Derrick Jackson, North Miami

2018 – James Jackson IV, Miami Gulliver Prep

2018 – Novric Jackson, Boyd Anderson

2018 – Xzavion Jackson, North Miami

2019 – Daniel Jones, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

2018 – Draquan Jones, Miami LaSalle

2019 – Daryn “Duke” Jones, Hialeah Champagnat Catholic

2018 – Isaac Joseph, Miami Coral Park

2018 – Davonne Kendrick, Miramar

2018 – Daryl Lefevre, North Miami Beach (FB)

2018 – Lentivone Lesane, Mater Academy

2019 – Kenyatis Lewis, Miami Jackson

2018 – Samuel Llewellyn, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Aaron Louis, Miami Northwestern

2019 – Montrale Martin, Pompano Beach Blanche Ely

2018 – Quino Mauricete, Miramar

2018 – Kennodrick McBride, Fort Lauderdale

2019 – Keyshawn McCray, Coconut Creek

2018 – Cameron McGahee, Miami Coral Reef

2019 – Javain McClorin, Hallandale

2018 – Jorge Negrette, Weston Cypress Bay

2018 – Jakari Norwood, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Henry Parrish, Miami Christopher Columbus

2020 – Shemar Paul, Doral Academy

2018 – Kyeshaad Pennywell, Miramar

2018 – Kenneth Pinkney, Jr., Fort Lauderdale

2020 – Jacari Ponder, Sunrise Piper

2018 – Leandro Pozo, Miami Ferguson

2019 – Courtney Reese, Miami Southridge

2018 – Damon Robertson, Coral Springs

2020 – Sebastian Rodriguez, Miami Varela

2018 – Jordan Sands, Fort Lauderdale Dillard

2018 – Tyrae Session, Coral Springs

2019 – Johnny Simon, Miami Coral Reef

2018 – Devin Singer, Weston Cypress Bay

2019 – Waymon Smith, Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson

2019 – Jacquez Stuart, Miami Northwestern

2020 – Jeremiah Thomas, Miami Beach

2020 – Takori Thurston, Hialeah Mater Academy

2019 – James Wallace Jr., Pompano Beach Ely

2019 – Kyle Walters, Plantation

2018 – Keyondre White, Chaminade-Madonna

2019 – Nigel White, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Juwan Williams, South Plantation

2019 – Lavelton Williams, Fort Lauderdale

2020 – Samari Wilson, Miramar

2019 – Mario Young, Coconut Creek Monarch

2018 – Tyler Zimero, Homestead South Dade